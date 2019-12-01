AV NEWS FILE PHOTO

Construction work to begin at busy Port Alberni intersection

Work begins on Gertrude Street bridge at intersection with Roger Street, Stamp Avenue

Port Alberni residents should prepare for delays at the Gertrude Street, Stamp Avenue and Roger Street intersection this week.

Starting Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 a.m., Mainroad Mid-Island Contracting will begin work on the Gertrude Street Bridge over Roger Creek, replacing the bridge deck’s expansion joint. This work is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.

Work will happen across the entire bridge deck and, as a result, one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times. The southbound left turn signal on Gertrude Street heading onto Roger Street will be temporarily decommissioned for the duration of the project.

Traffic control personnel will be on site during construction hours (7 a.m. to 5 p.m.) to safely direct traffic through the active work zone. Outside of regular construction hours, safety barriers and directional signs will be put in place.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are being asked to pay close attention to construction signage and follow directions from traffic control personnel when in the area or plan an alternate route to avoid delays.

The City of Port Alberni included $200,000 in this year’s budget for the Gertrude Street Bridge project. Part of this will go towards repairing some missing riprap underneath the bridge—a project that will be undertaken in the summer of 2020.

