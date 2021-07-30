Fire in Port Alberni’s Dry Creek Park quickly extinguished

A fire that started in a pile of belongings behind the Dry Creek Horseshoe Club was quickly extinguished on Friday evening thanks to a witness calling 911.

Three people had been ready to leave the horseshoe club area when they saw black smoke start billowing from behind the horseshoe club office building, near some trees at Dry Creek Park in Port Alberni.

“If we weren’t here, it could have lit everything up,” said one member of the club who didn’t give his name.

Another man tried to put out the fire, which his wife said was burning in a pile of clothing left behind the building.

The trio told police they saw someone run away from the area, but no one was immediately taken into custody.

The Port Alberni Fire Dept. and Port Alberni RCMP have investigated a number of other fires in the Alberni Valley recently, including half a dozen discovered in Dry Creek Park.

Police arrested a woman caught actively adding material to a fire west of Third Avenue near Harbour Road on July 20, 2021. Although she fled from the location RCMP were able to arrest her a short time later, on Fourth Avenue. The woman has already had an initial appearance in court on charges stemming from that fire.

With the current weather, RCMP are saying it is crucial all potential sources of ignition are controlled, and that members of the public are mindful of activities in their area that may result in fires. The fire danger is rated as extreme in this region.

For fire response within the city of Port Alberni, call 911 and ask for fire. If suspects or suspicious activity is observed, request police as well. To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone).

There are currently almost 250 wildfires burning in B.C.



