Highway 4 reopens after washout at Kennedy Hill construction site

Road between Tofino and Port Alberni was closed in heavy rain

Highway 4 is closed between Port Alberni and Tofino due to a washout at the Kennedy Hill construction site. (DRIVE BC PHOTO)

Drive BC has announced that Highway 4 between Port Alberni and the West Coast has reopened after it was closed earlier Wednesday, Dec. 18 due to a washout at the Kennedy Hill construction site.

According to DriveBC, traffic is now single lane alternating. Drivers can expect delays.

The washout took place between Toquart Bay Road and Nahmit Forest Service Road; Upper Taylor Main Forest Service Road, 14 kilometres east of the Southern Boundary of Pacific Rim National Park.

A rainfall warning is currently in effect for the west coast of Vancouver Island. Environment Canada warns that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Total rainfall amounts in the range of 100 to 150 mm can be expected.

This summer, rock slides at the same construction site caused two road closures. One of the closures saw truckers, residents and tourists stuck in a lineup for nine hours. Rock blasting being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s $38 million Kennedy Hill Improvement Project caused the delay.

