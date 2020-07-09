Missing Port Alberni man found deceased

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for Jeff Buck, a Port Alberni resident missing since June 27, 2020. Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the RCMP at 250-723-2424. (RCMP PHOTO COMPOSITE)

The search for a Port Alberni man who hasn’t been seen since late June has ended tragically.

Port Alberni RCMP confirmed Thursday, July 9, 2020 that the body of Jeff Buck, 47, was discovered near the Timberlodge RV and Campground. The motel and campground are located on Highway 4 at the north end of Port Alberni.

Buck had been reported missing on June 30, according to RCMP. Criminality is not suspected in his death.

RCMP released information Wednesday afternoon with surveillance photos of Buck in the outfit he was last seen wearing at the Timberlodge on June 27. The RCMP helicopter was spotted in a field behind the Timberlodge later that evening.

Alberni Valley Rescue Squad and RCMP Air Services both assisted in the search for Buck. The BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine, how, where and when and by what means the man died. No further information will be released by either RCMP or the coroners service, according to an RCMP statement.

“Our thoughts are with man’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Port Alberni RCMP Sgt. Clive Seabrook said.



