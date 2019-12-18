A pedestrian died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the intersection of Third Avenue and Bute Street in Port Alberni. The accident happened near a crosswalk. Third Avenue will be closed for several hours. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Part of Third Avenue will be closed for several hours as RCMP analyze scene

A pedestrian has been killed on one of Port Alberni’s main roads.

Emergency vehicles were called to Third Avenue and Bute Street around 5:30 p.m. According to reports, bystanders were quick to start CPR. It was dark and raining at the time of the accident.

READ: Two pedestrians struck by vehicles in Port Alberni

Third Avenue is closed between Redford Street and Burde Street as RCMP and BC Ambulance personnel wait for the coroner and an RCMP collision analyst to arrive at the scene. Drivers can expect the road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as we know more.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

Just Posted

Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Part of Third Avenue will be closed for several hours as RCMP analyze scene

Alberni wrestlers start the season strong

Alberni compete at War on the Floor, Cougar Invitational

Highway 4 reopens after washout at Kennedy Hill construction site

Road between Tofino and Port Alberni was closed in heavy rain

ARTS AROUND: Last week of Mistletoe Market at Alberni art gallery

Mistletoe Market showcases the amazing talent in the Alberni Valley

Driver ticketed after dash cam footage shows dangerous driving on Hwy 4

RCMP encouraging drivers to provide dash cam footage

TOTEM 65: Basketball tournament to celebrate its 65th year

Totem is the longest-running high school basketball tournament in the province

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

VIDEO: Environment Canada’s Top 10 weather events of 2019

Remember the one that dumped a ton of rain and destroyed Halloween?

Health care industry is a prized target, experts say in wake of LifeLabs hack

Hackers accessed personal information of up to 15 million customers, almost all in Ontario and B.C.

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

B.C. judge to rule in February in case of murdered high school student

Closing arugments wrap up in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

Malahat biggest risk careless driving, not speed, SenseBC says

Claire Trevena rules out speed cameras for Vancouver Island road

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

Most Read