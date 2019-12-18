Pedestrian killed in Port Alberni

Part of Third Avenue will be closed for several hours as RCMP analyze scene

A pedestrian died on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at the intersection of Third Avenue and Bute Street in Port Alberni. The accident happened near a crosswalk. Third Avenue will be closed for several hours. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A pedestrian has been killed on one of Port Alberni’s main roads.

Emergency vehicles were called to Third Avenue and Bute Street around 5:30 p.m. According to reports, bystanders were quick to start CPR. It was dark and raining at the time of the accident.

Third Avenue is closed between Redford Street and Burde Street as RCMP and BC Ambulance personnel wait for the coroner and an RCMP collision analyst to arrive at the scene. Drivers can expect the road will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as we know more.