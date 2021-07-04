Port Alberni Fire Department battles six outdoor fires in one day

The Port Alberni Fire Department is battling its sixth outdoor fire in one day.

Crews have been fighting a wildfire off the Scott Kenny Trail behind the Alberni Athletic Hall since around 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021. PAFD Chief Mike Owens said that the fire is an “aggressive” one located in difficult terrain. However, crews have been able to contain the fire within one area. No structures are threatened at this time.

“Our crews have had a very busy day, but have done pretty spectacular work,” said Owens.

Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department will be setting up wildfire sprinklers overnight to raise the humidity of the area and keep the fire tame. Owens said a crew from PAFD will also be staying with the fire overnight.

“We’ll have a crew there looking for any flare-ups to make sure it stays within a defined area,” he said.

RELATED: Cherry Creek wildfire near Port Alberni under control

This fire is the sixth outdoor fire that PAFD has attended in one day. The first was a brush fire in Dry Creek Park near Anderson Avenue at around 2 p.m. Crews extinguished a second brush fire in the same area, along with a small fire behind the Port Alberni Friendship Centre on Fourth Avenue and two at Harbour Quay. The fire behind the Athletic Hall is “definitely” the largest of the six, said Owens.

The cause of the fires is under investigation. Members of the Port Alberni RCMP have also been on scene throughout the day to assist in investigating.

“It’s abnormal that we would have so many fires occur in the course of a few hours,” said Owens.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021Port Alberni