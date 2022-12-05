Port Alberni RCMP investigating series of robberies

Suspect description was the same in all three incidents

The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni RCMP are investigating a series of robberies that occurred only hours apart, and may have been committed by the same suspect.

On Sunday, Dec. 4th, 2022 at approximately 3:25 p.m., Port Alberni RCMP received a report of a robbery at the 7-Eleven on Redford Street and 10th Avenue that was very similar to a robbery that took place at the same location on Nov. 27.

READ MORE: Port Alberni RCMP seek suspect in armed 7-Eleven robbery

“The description we received from staff at the 7-Eleven was very similar,” said Cst. Richard Johns of the Port Alberni RCMP. “It was the same method that was used, with a blue ski mask and an edged weapon.”

RCMP say the suspect fled prior to police arrival, but just hours later, at 5:40 p.m., a suspect matching the same description unsuccessfully attempted to rob the King Edward Liquor Store on Third Avenue. Once again, the suspect fled before police arrived.

Finally, at 7:10 p.m., a suspect matching the same description robbed the 7-Eleven store a second time and fled.

“Fortunately, no one at the locations has been injured in these incidents, however they are highly traumatizing, placing employees and the public at risk,” said Johns.

The Port Alberni detachment is investigating these incidents and is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect through direct knowledge, dash camera or private video. Anyone with information can contact the Port Alberni detachment at 250-723-2424.

Port Alberni