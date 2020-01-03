Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin fires the puck past Kings defenceman Jack Long. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Bulldogs forward Ryan Doolin fires the puck past Kings defenceman Jack Long. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs postpone Jan. 3 game due to ferry cancellations

Jan. 4 home game with Powell River Kings will go as planned if ferries are running: ‘Dogs’ president

Stormy weather on the west coast has forced the Alberni Valley Bulldogs to cancel their B.C. Hockey League game tonight (Friday, Jan. 3, 2020) against Powell River Kings.

BC Ferries cancelled numerous ferries between the mainland and Vancouver Island earlier today, including the Comox-Powell River ferry. This prevented the Kings from making the trip to Port Alberni this morning.

“It’s unfortunate we find ourselves in this position again,” said Bulldogs president David Michaud. “Mother Nature unfortunately is getting in the way of this one. We’d like to thank the city staff for being so accommodating and allowing us to move the game to Sunday night (at 6 p.m.).”

The Bulldogs had to reschedule a number of games in November after the ice refrigeration plant at the Alberni Valley Multiplex developed a number of leaks.

READ: BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs set to play in Campbell River after ice rink closure

Saturday’s game (Jan. 4) against Powell River will take place as scheduled provided that the ferries get back up and running. “At this time we don’t anticipate tomorrow being an issue, but we will need to wait and see how the weather unfolds today,” Michaud said.

Anyone with tickets to Friday’s game may use them at Sunday’s 6 p.m. game, he added.

