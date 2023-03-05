Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy busy with Artistic Competition

Summer Edison-Green competes on the uneven bars in Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category during the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s artistic competition, March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Summer Edison-Green competes on the uneven bars in Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category during the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s artistic competition, March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Ava O’Connor from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy starts her routine on the uneven bars during the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at PAGA’s Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Ava O’Connor from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy starts her routine on the uneven bars during the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at PAGA’s Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Ava O’Connor of Port Alberni, with her coach behind her, begins her routine on the balance beam in front of judges during the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at the PAGA Artistic Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2023. O’Connor earned an 8.7 on the beam. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Ava O’Connor of Port Alberni, with her coach behind her, begins her routine on the balance beam in front of judges during the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at the PAGA Artistic Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2023. O’Connor earned an 8.7 on the beam. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Summer Edison-Green from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy practices a move prior to her floor routine in the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at the PAGA Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Summer Edison-Green from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy practices a move prior to her floor routine in the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at the PAGA Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Members of the Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club wait in front of a judges’ table during the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy Artistic Competition, March 4, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)Members of the Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club wait in front of a judges’ table during the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy Artistic Competition, March 4, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A young gymnast from Nanaimo performs her beam routine in front of the judges, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s Artistic Competition. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)A young gymnast from Nanaimo performs her beam routine in front of the judges, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s Artistic Competition. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A young gymnast from VIP Gymsports in Nanaimo performs on the uneven bars during an event at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)A young gymnast from VIP Gymsports in Nanaimo performs on the uneven bars during an event at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
A Nanaimo Gymnastics Club competitor dismounts from the uneven bars during a routine at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)A Nanaimo Gymnastics Club competitor dismounts from the uneven bars during a routine at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy was busy this weekend as PAGA hosted an artistic competition over March 4-5.

Port Alberni athletes competed in several categories over both days. Events included vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor routines.

