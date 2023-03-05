Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy busy with Artistic Competition

Summer Edison-Green competes on the uneven bars in Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category during the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s artistic competition, March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Ava O’Connor from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy starts her routine on the uneven bars during the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at PAGA’s Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Ava O’Connor of Port Alberni, with her coach behind her, begins her routine on the balance beam in front of judges during the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at the PAGA Artistic Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2023. O’Connor earned an 8.7 on the beam. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Summer Edison-Green from Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy practices a move prior to her floor routine in the Xcel Silver (2008-2012) category at the PAGA Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Members of the Duncan Dynamics Gymnastics Club wait in front of a judges’ table during the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy Artistic Competition, March 4, 2023 in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) A young gymnast from Nanaimo performs her beam routine in front of the judges, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s Artistic Competition. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) A young gymnast from VIP Gymsports in Nanaimo performs on the uneven bars during an event at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) A Nanaimo Gymnastics Club competitor dismounts from the uneven bars during a routine at the Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy’s Artistic Competition on March 4, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

The Port Alberni Gymnastics Academy was busy this weekend as PAGA hosted an artistic competition over March 4-5.

Port Alberni athletes competed in several categories over both days. Events included vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor routines.

