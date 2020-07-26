Tickets are now available for the 2020 Ultimate Fishing Derby on Labour Day weekend in Port Alberni. (PHOTO SUBMITTED TO AV NEWS)

Special 2020 Ultimate Fishing Derby tickets on sale

Alberni Valley Tyee Club presents ‘socially distanced’ derby in Alberni Inlet

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Ultimate Fishing Derby taking place in Port Alberni over Labour Day weekend.

While the derby is happening on the water, the annual landlocked Port Alberni Salmon Festival is not, due to the coronavirus pandemic and corresponding COVID-19 restrictions.

READ: Port Alberni cancels 49th annual Salmon Festival

“We now have tickets available for the Ultimate Salmon Derby Labour Day weekend,” said one of the co-organizers, Al Ehrenberg. “We have a limited number of tickets to sell and hope to sell out.”

Tickets are available at Gone Fishin’ on the corner of Johnston Road and Margaret Street in Port Alberni, and will be available in other marine-based stores as well.

“Our hope is that with a successful event we will be able to fund salmon enhancement projects in the (Alberni) Valley,” Ehrenberg added.

READ: Port Alberni will have a salmon derby on Labour Day after all


