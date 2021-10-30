A LOOK BACK: The schooner ‘City of Alberni’

Travel back in time with the Alberni Valley Museum’s photographic archives

In this photo, circa 1939, longshoremen work to load large slats of lumber onto the “City of Alberni” schooner along the Port Alberni waterfront. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12683 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

In this photo, circa 1939, longshoremen work to load large slats of lumber onto the “City of Alberni” schooner along the Port Alberni waterfront. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12683 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

The Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives are full of historical photos of the different types of ships and vessels that have plied the waters of the Alberni Inlet since settlers first brought their ships up from the west coast of Vancouver Island.

In this photo, longshoremen load large slats of lumber onto the deck of the City of Alberni schooner, circa 1939.

The City of Alberni, according to the Vancouver Maritime Museum, “was a 1,600-ton [1452 metric tonnes], five-masted topmast schooner built by the George F. Matthews boatyard in Hoquiam, Washington, in 1920.” The schooner was 241 feet (73 metres) with mast heights of 170 feet (52 m).

The City of Alberni was originally named Vigilant by the E.K. Wood Lumber Co., the first of three owners. The Vancouver Maritime Museum has the ship being renamed to City of Alberni in 1940 after it was sold to the Canadian Transport Company (the third and last owner).

The ship’s final voyage was in November 1942, an unsuccessful attempt to transport lumber to South Africa. The ship was unable to make it around Cape Horn and was eventually condemned.

A couple of interesting facts:

• The City of Alberni was the last foreign-going deep-sea commercial sailing vessel to sail under the Canadian flag.

• In 1977 the federal government honoured five-masted schooners like the City of Alberni with a commemorative 12-cent stamp featuring Capt. Joseph-Elzéar Bernier with a sailing ship in the background.

There are 24,000 photos in the online archives, found at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com.

RELATED: A LOOK BACK: Longshoremen at Port Alberni’s waterfront

RELATED: A LOOK BACK: Tall ships on the Port Alberni waterfront


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historical artifactsMuseumPort Alberni

Previous story
Water at Stamp Falls running high and fast after back-to-back storm systems

Just Posted

In this photo, circa 1939, longshoremen work to load large slats of lumber onto the “City of Alberni” schooner along the Port Alberni waterfront. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12683 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The schooner ‘City of Alberni’

Catch Panamour’s jazz-rock fusion Spook-tacular show on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY PANAMOUR)
PanAmour plays Char’s Landing for in-person Halloween concert

Crews from Port Alberni Fire Dept. and BC Wildfire Services work together to contain a fire near Rogers Creek on the Redford Extension (Highway 4) early on Aug. 25, 2021. The fire was held to approximately 30 feet by 40 feet. (PHOTO COURTESY PAFD)
City of Port Alberni adapts to climate change in city planning

Crews keep surrounding containers and the hull of the MV Zim Kingston cool while fires continue to smoulder aboard the ship. (Canadian Coast Guard/Twitter)
Contractor hired to recover overboard containers floating off Vancouver Island