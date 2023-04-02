8:05 p.m. Bear Watts and his granddaughter Magnolia Watts, share a calming moment during a Nuu-chah-nulth cultural night at Blair Park. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Alberni Valley News named finalist in multiple 2023 BCYCNA categories

Categories include writing, photography and reader engagement

The Alberni Valley News has been named a finalist in several provincial journalism award categories with the B.C. and Yukon Community Newspapers Association. The 101-year-old association comprises nearly 100 member publications across British Columbia and Yukon Territory.

Journalist Elena Rardon has been named a finalist in the Arts and Culture Writing category for her coverage of the Tseshaht First Nation’s Tlukwatkwuu7is (Wolf Tower) and wolf ritual returning to the waterfront.

Editor Susie Quinn is a finalist in the Feature Photo Award category for the cover photo from our annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni souvenir section. Quinn is also a finalist in the Environmental Writing category for her article 400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada. She placed third in the same category in 2020.

Publisher Teresa Bird and sales associate Rachel Theus are finalists in the Ma Murray Community Service Award category for the Valley Vonka chocolate bar fundraiser. Bird, Theus and sales associate Tannis Laviolette are finalists in the Reader Engagement Campaign Award for our annual Holiday Stories and Greetings special section.

Winners will be announced in early May.


