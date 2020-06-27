The play structure at Kiwanis Park on 16th Avenue in Port Alberni is one of three that were removed for safety reasons, according to the City of Port Alberni. The spray park remains at Kiwanis Park. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Play structures removed from three Port Alberni parks

Replacement will be part of long-term master parks plan, says city official

The City of Port Alberni has removed play structures at three of its parks for safety reasons.

Parents noticed earlier in June that the play structures at 11th Avenue Park, River Road Park and Kiwanis Park in the 3600-block of 16th Avenue have all been removed. City playgrounds only reopened to the public on June 10 after being closed for several weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The structures no longer met safety standards, said Willa Thorpe, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Heritage. Play structures are inspected monthly and annually.

“Those playgrounds were decades and decades old,” she added. “We’ve been able to retain a few swing sets, but the play structures themselves have been removed.”

READ: Playgrounds to re-open in the Alberni Valley

Thorpe is developing a master parks plan that will examine what parks and playgrounds will look like in the future, as a whole. “The plan will include everything from green spaces right through to playgrounds as well,” she explained. Once the preliminary plan is drawn, Thorpe will pass it on to city council for review.

“The benefit is when we’ve got a master plan the community will be able to keep up with it. This way we can be proactive and determine what we want the future to look like,” she added.

There is no timeline to replace the decommissioned structures yet.

“We still have eight playground structures throughout town,” Thorpe said. “There’s still lots of options for families looking for playground structures.”

Three of the city’s spray parks opened last week. “We have three touch-activated spray parks in town now,” Mayor Sharie Minions said during a Facebook Live COVID-19 update last week on the city’s Facebook page.

Roger Creek water park was converted to a touch-activated system a few years ago; Blair Park’s water park can now be activated by a button (no need to rent a key anymore), and so can the spray park at Kiwanis Park on 16th Avenue. The spray park at Gyro Wilkinson Park still requires a phone call to the city to make arrangements for activation.

Going forward, any new spray parks will have touch-activated technology built in, Thorpe said.

RELATED: EJ Dunn Elementary School celebrates playground

RELATED: Roger Creek playground re-opens

Minions reminded parents that the city is not sanitizing playgrounds or spray parks. She reminded people to ensure their children wash their hands before and after playing at any facilities, and try to maintain physical distance.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

FamiliesOutdoors and RecreationPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The spray park at Kiwanis Park on 16th Avenue in Port Alberni has been converted to a touch-activated system; it is one of three in the city, including Blair Park and Roger Creek Park. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Comments are closed

Previous story
First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Just Posted

Play structures removed from three Port Alberni parks

Replacement will be part of long-term master parks plan, says city official

Crime, poverty are two biggest concerns for Port Alberni’s Uptown

City planning dept. received more than 500 responses to Uptown revitalization survey

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

University of Victoria changes Bamfield field trip protocol after fatal crash

Two students died after the bus slid off the road in September 2019

City of Port Alberni asks for non-farm use for McLean Mill

Application supported by the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District board

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Sea lice outbreak in juvenile salmon prompts First Nations leaders to call for fish farm closures

Wild salmon have higher rates of the parasites when ocean fish farms are near, research shows

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read